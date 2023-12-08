Penguins vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the home team listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Penguins vs. Panthers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Pittsburgh Penguins (+134) at 028 Florida Panthers (-162); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 8, 2023

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: NHL Network

Penguins vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Lightning. Jarry’s now 2-3-2 over his last seven appearances despite holding opponents to three goals or fewer in each start. Overall, the 25-year-old Jarry is 8-9-0 with a .917 save percentage on the season. He’ll hope for some more offensive support in his next outing, which is likely to come Friday on the road against the Panthers.

Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over the Stars. Verhaeghe extended the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 in the opening minute of the second period, burying a feed from Sam Bennett on an odd-man rush. The 28-year-old Verhaeghe now has picked up at least a point in three straight games and goals in four of his last five contests. He’s up to 12 goals and nine assists through 25 games after posting a career-high 73 points (42 goals, 31 assists) last season.

Penguins vs. Panthers NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games

Florida is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida’s last 8 games at home

Penguins vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Penguins have lost five out of their last seven games when playing the Panthers on the road. Pittsburgh is also just 3-8 in its last 11 games overall, dropping four out of its last five games, too. At home, the Panthers have won seven out of their last 10 games and are 19-5 in their last 24 contests against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Penguins vs. Panthers NHL Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -162