Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Penguins vs. Panthers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Penguins vs. Panthers

    With the home team listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Penguins vs. Panthers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Pittsburgh Penguins (+134) at 028 Florida Panthers (-162); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 8, 2023

    Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

    TV: NHL Network

    Penguins vs. Panthers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

    Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Lightning. Jarry’s now 2-3-2 over his last seven appearances despite holding opponents to three goals or fewer in each start. Overall, the 25-year-old Jarry is 8-9-0 with a .917 save percentage on the season. He’ll hope for some more offensive support in his next outing, which is likely to come Friday on the road against the Panthers.

    Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

    Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over the Stars. Verhaeghe extended the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 in the opening minute of the second period, burying a feed from Sam Bennett on an odd-man rush. The 28-year-old Verhaeghe now has picked up at least a point in three straight games and goals in four of his last five contests. He’s up to 12 goals and nine assists through 25 games after posting a career-high 73 points (42 goals, 31 assists) last season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games

    Florida is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Florida’s last 8 games at home

    Penguins vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. The Penguins have lost five out of their last seven games when playing the Panthers on the road. Pittsburgh is also just 3-8 in its last 11 games overall, dropping four out of its last five games, too. At home, the Panthers have won seven out of their last 10 games and are 19-5 in their last 24 contests against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

    Penguins vs. Panthers NHL Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -162

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com