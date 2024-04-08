Penguins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total for Monday night’s Penguins vs. Maple Leafs matchup currently sits at 6.5 goals. Is that too high for bettors to cash the over in this matchup tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Pittsburgh Penguins (+138) at 072 Toronto Maple Leafs (-166); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Taking Toronto

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Malkin has three-point effort vs. Lightning

Evgeni Malkin scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Lightning. After lighting the lamp twice in the second period, Malkin set up Michael Bunting’s game-winner with a slick bit of stickwork, as the center tipped an Erik Karlsson point shot across the front of the net to give Bunting a wide-open cage. Malkin has four multi-point performances in the last nine games, piling up six goals and 11 points over that stretch. Saturday’s tallies helped Malkin reach the 25-goal mark for the 12th time in his career.

Samsonov wins fourth game in a row

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Saturday. Samsonov has rung up four straight wins, including one shutout. He’s improved to 17-4-1 since the netminder was banished to the AHL for a reset. Samsonov’s overall numbers are a touch queasy (3.03 GAA, .893 save percentage), but his record speaks for itself.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Penguins are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Maple Leafs are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

Penguins are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games on the road

Maple Leafs are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Penguins’ last seven games against Toronto and is 9-3 in their last 12 games playing the Maple Leafs on the road. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last five games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of April.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: UNDER 6.5