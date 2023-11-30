Close Menu
    Penguins vs. Lightning Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Updated:
    Penguins vs. Lightning

    What’s the best bet in Thursday night’s Penguins vs. Lightning matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? The Bolts are currently favored on the moneyline, while the total sits at 6.5 goals.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    057 Pittsburgh Penguins (+116) at 058 Tampa Bay Lightning (-140); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Penguins vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

    Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville. After Michael McCarron scored twice in the opening frame, Jarry held the Predators off the board until Filip Forsberg’s game-winning tally 14 seconds into overtime. The 28-year-old Jarry has just one win in his last five starts despite posting a respectable .912 save percentage in that span. Overall, he’s 7-8-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.48 GAA on the campaign.

    Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

    Nikita Kucherov logged an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Coyotes. Kucherov’s helper kept his point streak going at seven games (four goals, 10 assists). The winger set up linemate Brayden Point for the Lightning’s only goal in this loss. Kucherov is at 37 points, 103 shots on net, 13 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 22 outings this season, and he continues to pace the league in points.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games

    Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Tampa Bay’s last 15 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    Penguins vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which cashed in 12 of the last 15 games between these two teams when the Lightning face the Penguins at home. The over is also 31-9 in the last 40 games between these two teams overall and is 5-1 in the Lightning’s last six games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

    Penguins vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

