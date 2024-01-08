Penguins vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The over/under for Monday night’s Penguins vs. Flyers matchup hit the board at 6 but has been bet up to 6.5. Despite the line movement, is the under still the smart bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

067 Pittsburgh Penguins (-122) at 068 Philadelphia Flyers (+102); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 8, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHL Network

Public Bettors Backing Penguins as Road Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Penguins Guentzel on a Points Tear

Jake Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Both points came in the second period after the Penguins had dug a 4-0 hole for themselves in the first. Guentzel has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he’s piled up seven goals and 13 points while outproducing linemate Sidney Crosby.

Konecny’s Point Streak up to Six Games

Travis Konecny scored twice in a 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus on Thursday. The goals extended Konecny’s point streak to six games and nine points (four goals, five assists). He opened the scoring late in the first period when he slammed in a diagonal pass at the post. He pushed the score to 2-0 early in the third when he carried the puck in on the left side, turned defender Jake Bean inside-out, cut to the net and slid the puck under Daniil Tarasov.

Earlier Thursday, Konecny was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. He’s the team’s goal (20) and point (35) leader (37 games). And he’s done it the hard way – just three of his points have come with the man advantage. Even a little improvement on the league’s 32nd power play and Konecny’s scoring totals will take a big jump.

Penguins vs. Flyers: Pittsburgh has Owned Philadelphia

Pittsburgh are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Philadelphia

Philadelphia are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in January

Philadelphia are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 5-1 in the Penguins’ last six games when playing the Flyers. The under is also 15-6 in the Flyers’ last 21 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division, is 4-1 in their last five games played in January and is 5-2 in the Flyers’ last seven games played on a Monday.

Penguins vs. Flyers NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5