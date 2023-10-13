    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Penguins vs. Capitals, 10/13/23 NHL Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments

    The Penguins dropped their season opener but are favored on the road Friday night in Washington. Will Pittsburgh even its record with a victory tonight over the Capitals? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for the Penguins vs. Capitals matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    017 Pittsburgh Penguins (-122) at 018 Washington Capitals (+102); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 13, 2023

    Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Penguins vs. Capitals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

    Sidney Crosby scored a goal on three shots in the Penguins’ 4-2 defeat to the Blackhawks on Tuesday. The captain scored his first of the season by firing a puck past Petr Mrazek when he was out of position to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. This would be all the offense Pittsburgh would muster up as they would drop a 4-2 contest by the end. Crosby is looking to start another strong campaign after posting 33 goals and 93 points last season.

    Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

    Riley Sutter was sent down to AHL Hershey on Wednesday. Sutter’s recall was only temporary as Washington maneuvered to get under the salary cap ahead of Monday’s deadline. The 23-year-old forward is expected to spend the balance of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 6 games

    The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Washington’s last 9 games at home

    Penguins vs. Capitals NHL Betting Prediction

    Take Pittsburgh. I think there’s an advantage to having one game under your belt. Granted, a lot of the mistakes that plagued the Penguins last season also showed up in their season-opening loss to the Blackhawks. Nonetheless, Pittsburgh made moves this offseason in efforts to get back to the playoffs and at some point early in the season, the Pens will gel.

    Penguins vs. Capitals NHL Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -122

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com