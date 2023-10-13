Penguins vs. Capitals, 10/13/23 NHL Betting Odds & Prediction

The Penguins dropped their season opener but are favored on the road Friday night in Washington. Will Pittsburgh even its record with a victory tonight over the Capitals? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for the Penguins vs. Capitals matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 Pittsburgh Penguins (-122) at 018 Washington Capitals (+102); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, October 13, 2023

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Penguins vs. Capitals Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

Sidney Crosby scored a goal on three shots in the Penguins’ 4-2 defeat to the Blackhawks on Tuesday. The captain scored his first of the season by firing a puck past Petr Mrazek when he was out of position to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. This would be all the offense Pittsburgh would muster up as they would drop a 4-2 contest by the end. Crosby is looking to start another strong campaign after posting 33 goals and 93 points last season.

Washington Capitals DFS SPIN

Riley Sutter was sent down to AHL Hershey on Wednesday. Sutter’s recall was only temporary as Washington maneuvered to get under the salary cap ahead of Monday’s deadline. The 23-year-old forward is expected to spend the balance of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.

Penguins vs. Capitals NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Washington’s last 6 games

The over/under has gone OVER in 7 of Washington’s last 9 games at home

Penguins vs. Capitals NHL Betting Prediction

Take Pittsburgh. I think there’s an advantage to having one game under your belt. Granted, a lot of the mistakes that plagued the Penguins last season also showed up in their season-opening loss to the Blackhawks. Nonetheless, Pittsburgh made moves this offseason in efforts to get back to the playoffs and at some point early in the season, the Pens will gel.

Penguins vs. Capitals NHL Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -122