    NHL Articles

    Penguins vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Penguins vs. Bruins
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    The Penguins vs. Bruins matchup will be one of the featured NHL games on ABC. Given Boston’s success against Pittsburgh in previous meetings, will the Bruins cash as a home favorite today at 2:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    007 Pittsburgh Penguins (+160) at 008 Boston Bruins (-194); o/u 5.5

    3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 9, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Penguins vs. Bruins: Public Bettors All Over Detroit

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Rust Joins Teammates on Ice

    Bryan Rust joined his teammates for practice Friday, marking the first time he’s practiced since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 25 against Philadelphia, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins’ official site reports. Rust has missed the past six games. In his last game played before getting injured, he recorded two goals and one assist in a 7-6 win over the Flyers. The 31-year-old has recorded 18 goals and 18 assists through 42 contests on the year. He will be slotted into the first or second line when he returns.

    Maroon Shifts to Long-Term IR

    Pat Maroon (back) was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Bruins on Friday, per PuckPedia. Maroon’s shift to LTIR will save the club approximately $800,000 against the cap, at least until he is ready to return to action. Prior to undergoing back surgery, the veteran winger notched four goals, 12 assists and 54 shots in 49 games with the Wild while averaging 12:46 of ice time.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Boston’s last 8 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    Penguins vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Penguins are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 road games and are 13-33 in their last 46 games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Bruins are 62-23 in their last 85 home games, are 17-4 in their last 21 home games against Pittsburgh and are 29-10 in their last 39 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

    Penguins vs. Bruins Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -194

