Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Penguins vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Penguins vs. Bruins
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Even though the total in Thursday night’s Penguins vs. Bruins matchup has climbed from 6 up to 6.5, is the under still the smart bet tonight? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    005 Pittsburgh Penguins (+126) at 006 Boston Bruins (-152); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: ESPN

    Penguins vs. Bruins Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

    Jake Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Capitals. Both points came in the second period after the Penguins had dug a 4-0 hole for themselves in the first. Guentzel has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he’s piled up seven goals and 13 points while outproducing linemate Sidney Crosby.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    David Pastrnak picked up two assists in Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Red Wings. The 27-year-old superstar had a hand in Boston’s first and last goals of the game — a Trent Frederic breakaway in the first period and a Pavel Zacha empty-netter in the third. Pastrnak wraps up a blistering December that saw him record six multi-point performances in 13 games en route to nine goals and 17 points, and he’s on pace for his second straight 50-goal, 110-point campaign.

    Boston are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

    The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 17 games played on a Thursday when at home.

    Pittsburgh are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Boston.

    Pittsburgh are 4-17 SU in their last 21 games when playing on the road against Boston.

    Penguins vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games against Boston. In the last eight meetings between these two teams at TD Garden, the under is 6-2. The under is also 9-3 in the Penguins’ last 12 games when listed as the underdog and is 4-1 in their last five road games when playing on a Thursday. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Bruins’ last eight games played in January and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

    Penguins vs. Bruins NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com