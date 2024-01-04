Penguins vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Even though the total in Thursday night’s Penguins vs. Bruins matchup has climbed from 6 up to 6.5, is the under still the smart bet tonight? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

005 Pittsburgh Penguins (+126) at 006 Boston Bruins (-152); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Penguins vs. Bruins Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

Jake Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Capitals. Both points came in the second period after the Penguins had dug a 4-0 hole for themselves in the first. Guentzel has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he’s piled up seven goals and 13 points while outproducing linemate Sidney Crosby.

Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

David Pastrnak picked up two assists in Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Red Wings. The 27-year-old superstar had a hand in Boston’s first and last goals of the game — a Trent Frederic breakaway in the first period and a Pavel Zacha empty-netter in the third. Pastrnak wraps up a blistering December that saw him record six multi-point performances in 13 games en route to nine goals and 17 points, and he’s on pace for his second straight 50-goal, 110-point campaign.

Penguins vs. Bruins NHL Betting Trends

Boston are 13-2 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Boston’s last 17 games played on a Thursday when at home.

Pittsburgh are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Boston.

Pittsburgh are 4-17 SU in their last 21 games when playing on the road against Boston.

Penguins vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games against Boston. In the last eight meetings between these two teams at TD Garden, the under is 6-2. The under is also 9-3 in the Penguins’ last 12 games when listed as the underdog and is 4-1 in their last five road games when playing on a Thursday. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Bruins’ last eight games played in January and is 9-3 in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Penguins vs. Bruins NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5