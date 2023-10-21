Penguins vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Penguins are laying the wood on Saturday night in St. Louis, where they’ll visit the Blues at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will Pittsburgh cash for bettors? Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Penguins vs. Blues matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

043 Pittsburgh Penguins (-152) at 044 St. Louis Blues (+126); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Penguins vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pittsburgh Penguins DFS SPIN

Coach Mike Sullivan said Friday that Kris Letang (lower body) will be available to play Saturday versus the Blues, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Letang was injured Wednesday and missed practice Thursday before returning to the ice Friday. The defenseman has three assists in four games but has lost some fantasy value, as he is playing on the second power play. He lost his spot on the first unit when the Penguins dealt for Erik Karlsson in the offseason.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Colton Parayko fired two shots on net and blocked two shots over 21:20 of ice time in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Coyotes. Parayko is pacing the Blues in ice time through three games, but he has yet to mark a point on the scoresheet. The 30-year-old has registered nine blocked shots, six shots on goal and three hits. He looks locked into the top pairing, but without power-play minutes, he’s tough to depend on for fantasy purposes.

Penguins vs. Blues NHL Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing St. Louis

The Penguins are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

St. Louis is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of St. Louis’s last 15 games

Penguins vs. Blues NHL Betting Prediction

Take Pittsburgh. The wheels fell off for the Blues on Thursday night against the Coyotes and while Jordan Binnington didn’t start that game (he’ll be between the pipes tonight), blaming Joel Hoffer for the loss would be misguided. St. Louis stunk, once again, on special teams. They’ve struggled on offense and their new-look defense showed cracks as well. The Penguins are more talented than the Coyotes and surely, they’ll use a similar game plan as Arizona to beat the Blues tonight.

Penguins vs. Blues NHL Prediction: PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -152