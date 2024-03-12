Panthers vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Panthers are hot and they’re receiving plus points as an underdog in Dallas on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will Florida cash? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Stars matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 Florida Panthers (+100) at 058 Dallas Stars (-120); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 12, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Stars: Public Bettors Favor Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky Starting on Tuesday

Sergei Bobrovsky will guard the cage on the road against Dallas on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site reports. Bobrovsky has given up two or fewer goals in 12 straight games, posting a 10-2-0 record, a 1.57 GAA and a .945 save percentage in that span. The Panthers have been playing it relatively conservatively with the veteran netminder’s workload, having used him in just 12 of the last 20 contests. Still, Bobrovsky is firmly cemented as the No. 1 option ahead of Anthony Stolarz, with head coach Paul Maurice telling Olive that he wants to get Bobrovsky in a rhythm.

Faksa Scores Again Saturday

Radek Faksa scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Kings. Faksa tallied at 10:34 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1, and Jason Robertson put the Stars ahead 18 seconds later. With three goals over four games in March, Faksa’s offense has taken a leap forward. The 30-year-old forward has six goals, eight assists, 52 shots on net, 74 hits and 36 blocked shots over 58 appearances. He’s been an occasional healthy scratch this season, but Faksa will be hard to remove from the lineup if he keeps scoring.

Panthers vs. Stars Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 6 games against Dallas

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Florida’s last 25 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Dallas’ last 11 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Dallas’ last 10 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

Panthers vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 17-4 in their last 21 games, are 17-4 in their last 21 road games and are 10-2 in their last 12 games when facing a non-conference opponent. Florida is also 6-1 in its last seven games against Central Division foes, is 26-10 in its last 36 games played in March and is 5-1 in its last six games played on a Tuesday.

Panthers vs. Stars Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +100