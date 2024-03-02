Panthers vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Florida has owned Detroit in previous meetings between the two teams, whom will square off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Is the favorite the smart bet in today’s Panthers vs. Red Wings matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Florida Panthers (-154) at 072 Detroit Red Wings (+128); o/u 6.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Red Wings: Public Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Barkov has Three-Point Night

Aleksander Barkov scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Thursday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens. The 28-year-old center also chipped in three shots on net, 11 faceoff wins and a plus-1 rating while converting his shootout attempt in a dominant performance. Barkov has three multi-point efforts in the last nine games, a stretch in which he’s collected three goals and 10 points, with half that production (one goal, four assists) coming on the power play.

Lyon to Face Panthers on Saturday

Alex Lyon will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Saturday, per Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings’ official site. He saw his four-game winning streak come to a halt Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders. Lyon gave up four goals on 26 shots. He saw his record drop to 18-9-2 with a pair of shutouts. Lyon has solidified his spot as the Red Wings’ No. 1 netminder this season. He has a 2.74 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Lyon spent last season with the Panthers and will face them for the second time this season. He gave up two goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 win over Florida on Jan. 17.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Detroit’s last 18 games against Florida

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 17 of Florida’s last 22 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 7 games at home

Panthers vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 22-6 in their last 28 games overall, are 11-1 in their last 12 road games and are 10-2 in their last 12 conference games. On the other side, the Red Wings are just 3-20 in their last 23 games against the Panthers, are 3-19 in their last 22 home games versus Florida and are 7-21 in their last 28 games played in the month of March.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -154