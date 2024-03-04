Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Panthers vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Panthers vs. Rangers

    A pair of surging teams will clash in New York on Monday night when the Rangers host the Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Florida slightly favored and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Rangers matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    017 Florida Panthers (-118) at 018 New York Rangers (-102); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 4, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Panthers vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Home Team

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Bobrovsky Shuts Out Red Wings

    Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Detroit. After a scoreless first period, the Panthers’ offense got rolling, but Bobrovsky made sure the Red Wings’ attack never did. It’s the fourth shutout of the season for the 35-year-old netminder and the 42nd of his NHL career, and it continued a dazzling run that has seen him go 9-1-0 over his last 10 starts with a 1.49 GAA and .949 save percentage. Bobrovsky’s a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, and he might be pushing his way into the conversation for a third. His 30 wins are one back of league leaders Thatcher Demko and Alexandar Georgiev, and his 2.30 GAA on the season ranks second among qualifiers behind Connor Hellebuyck.

    Shesterkin Seven-Game Winning Streak Snapped

    Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. It was the first time in five starts that Shesterkin allowed more than one goal. Two of the goals were deflections; the other was a fanned shot that threw the netminder off before it was pushed five-hole and over the goal line. Shesterkin had entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, and his recent efforts raised his save percentage to .911.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 24 of Florida’s last 34 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Rangers’ last 6 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 19 of Florida’s last 21 games against NY Rangers

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of NY Rangers’ last 14 games when playing at home against Florida

    Panthers vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. The Panthers have won 23 out of their last 29 games overall and 10 out of their last 11 heading into tonight’s meeting with the Rangers. They’ve also won 17 out of their last 22 games on the road, which includes a mark of 12-1 in their last 13 games away from Sunrise, FL. The Panthers are 35-9 in their last 44 games against a conference opponent, are 18-5 in their last 23 games against a Metropolitan Division foe and are 23-9 in their last 32 games played in the month of March.

    Panthers vs. Rangers Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -118

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com