Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Rangers Eastern Conference Finals series shifts back to Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. With the series tied at two games apiece, what’s the smart bet tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET from MSG?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 Florida Panthers (-125) at 058 New York Rangers (+104); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky makes 21 saves in OT win

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves on 23 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win against New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bobrovsky was busy in the first period of Tuesday’s win with 13 saves, but he only faced 10 more shots over the final 40 minutes of the contest. This was a result of Florida controlling the play over their opponent again — it’s the ninth time in the last 10 outings that Bobrovsky has faced less than 30 shots on goal. The 35-year-old netminder has a record of 10-5 with a 2.31 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 15 postseason appearances this year. Bob and the Panthers will be in New York on Thursday for Game 5.

Lafreniere supplies goal in OT loss

Alexis Lafreniere netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida in Game 4 on Tuesday. Lafreniere’s marker came early in the third period to tie the contest at 2-2. He’s on a roll with three goals over his past two contests, bringing him up to seven tallies and 13 points through 14 playoff outings this year. His superb play in the postseason follows a strong 2023-24 campaign in which he set career highs with 28 goals and 57 points across 82 regular-season appearances.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Florida’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 19 of NY Rangers’ last 23 games against Florida

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Florida’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Rangers’ last 12 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 15-6 in their last 21 games overall, are 22-8 in their last 30 road games and are 15-6 in their last 21 games against an Eastern Conference foe.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 5 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -125