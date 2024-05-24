Panthers vs. Rangers Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Rangers series continues from Madison Square Garden on Friday night when the puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Will the Panthers take a commanding 2-0 series lead before things shift to Sunrise, FL? Or will the Rangers even things up with a win tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

045 Florida Panthers (-113) at 046 New York Rangers (-106); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 2: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bennett scores empty-net goal in Game 1

Sam Bennett scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bennett was held off the scoresheet in consecutive games prior to helping seal the win for Florida in Game 1. He added five shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating in 13:17 of ice time. Bennett’s ice time will be something to monitor going forward — he’s currently centering Florida’s third line after playing most of the regular season on the second line with Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett is up to five points (three goals) in seven contests so far this postseason.

Panarin records a ton of ice time, but no points

Artemi Panarin didn’t register a point in Wednesday’s 3-0 loss to the Panthers in Game 1. Panarin was on the ice for almost 25 minutes in Wednesday’s loss, but he was unable to provide any offensive production for New York. It’s been a tough stretch for the star winger — over his last four games Panarin only has two helpers and a minus-7 rating. The 32-year-old is up to four goals, seven assists and a minus-5 rating in 11 contests so far this postseason. Panarin and the Rangers will attempt to avoid falling into a two-game deficit in the series when they’re back in action for Game 2 on Friday.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Florida’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 19 of NY Rangers’ last 22 games against Florida

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Florida’s last 11 games when playing on the road against NY Rangers

The total has gone OVER in 12 of NY Rangers’ last 17 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 15-6 in their last 21 games overall, which includes a run of 13-3 over their last 16 contests entering play tonight. They’re also 22-7 in their last 29 road games, are 53-21 in their last 74 conference matchups and have won 21 of their last 29 games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Panthers vs. Rangers Game 2 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -113