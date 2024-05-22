Close Menu
    Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Panthers vs. Rangers
    New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

    The Panthers vs. Rangers matchup begins on Wednesday night when the two teams square off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. What’s the best bet on the board tonight for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    037 Florida Panthers (-110) at 038 New York Rangers (-110); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: ESPN

    Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1: Public Bettors Favoring New York

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Forsling nets game-winning goal

    Gustav Forsling scored a goal and added five shots on net in the 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6. In a thrilling Game 6 showdown against the Bruins, Forsling emerged as the hero, netting the deciding goal in the third period to clinch the series for the Panthers. He added five shots on net and one hit while leading all skaters with an impressive 25:16 of ice time. Over six second-round outings, Forsling consistently contributed, recording three points (two goals and an assist), 16 hits and six blocked shots.

    Kreider scores natural hat trick in deciding game

    Chris Kreider scored a natural hat trick in Thursday’s 5-3 win over Carolina in Game 6. Kreider was stellar Thursday night, providing three consecutive goals in the final frame to help the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. New York’s captain jammed home a loose puck at the side of the net to put the Rangers within one in the third period. He then deflected a shot from Artemi Panarin past Carolina’s Frederik Andersen to tie the game for New York. Kreider completed the comeback by netting the game-winning goal on a beautiful pass from Ryan Lindgren behind the net. Kreider finished the series against Carolina with seven points (five goals) in six outings despite failing to find the scoresheet in his previous two contests.

    Panthers are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games

    Rangers are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games

    Panthers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against NY Rangers

    Rangers are 19-5 SU in their last 24 games at home

    Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 19-8 in the Rangers’ last 27 games overall, is 17-7 in their last 24 conference matchups and is 12-4 in their last 16 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division. On the other side, the over is 19-2 in the Panthers’ last 21 games against the Rangers, is 10-2 in their last 12 road games and is 4-1 in their last five road games when playing on a Wednesday.

    Panthers vs. Rangers Game 1 Prediction: OVER 5.5

