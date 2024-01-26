Panthers vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5 for Friday night’s Panthers vs. Penguins matchup, is the under the best bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Florida Panthers (-126) at 022 Pittsburgh Penguins (+105); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 26, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Favor Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tkachuk Records Three Points in Win vs. Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Wednesday’s 6-2 win over the Coyotes. He also chipped in three shots on net, two hits and a plus-3 rating. Tkachuk has caught fire in January, erupting for 10 goals and 21 points in 11 games, putting a sluggish start to the campaign behind him. On the season, the 26-year-old winger is back on a point-a-game pace with 48 points (15 goals, 33 helpers) in 47 contests.

Crosby Extends Point Streak in Loss

Sidney Crosby scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Coyotes. Crosby tied the game 2-2 late in the second period, directing a sharp-angle shot past Connor Ingram off an Erik Karlsson feed. The 36-year-old Crosby now has points in five straight outings, totaling five goals and seven points in that span. Overall, he’s up to 27 goals and 21 assists through 44 appearances in his 19th NHL season.

Panthers vs. Penguins Betting Trends: Florida hot on the Road

Florida are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games

Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Florida are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games on the road

Pittsburgh are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in 14 of the Panthers’ last 20 games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 road games and is 20-8 in their last 28 games versus conference foes. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Penguins’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and has cashed in nine out of their last 12 games played on a Friday.

Panthers vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 6.5