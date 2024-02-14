Panthers vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Even though the total jumped from 6 to 6.5, is the under still the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Panthers vs. Penguins matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Florida Panthers (-126) at 032 Pittsburgh Penguins (+105); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TNT

Panthers vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Leaning with Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Penguins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky Starting in Pittsburgh

Sergei Bobrovsky will protect the road net against the Penguins on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site reports. Bobrovsky has been on a roll over the past three weeks, stringing together four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.47 GAA and .953 save percentage. He’ll try to secure his 26th victory of the year in a matchup with a struggling Pittsburgh squad that’s lost five of its last seven games.

Jarry Loses in Low-Scoring Game

Tristan Jarry stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Jets. Talbot was sharp for the most part Saturday, but a pair of Jets goals in the first period proved enough to stick him with a 2-1 defeat. He couldn’t stop a Mark Scheifele slap shot from an odd-man rush or a Nino Niederreiter backhand finish but was able to keep the Jets at bay for the remainder of the game. His teammates just couldn’t solve opposing netminder Connor Hellebuyck with more than one goal. The 28-year-old netminder has gone 3-3-2 with a solid .914 save percentage since the start of January. He’ll likely be back between the pipes Wednesday when Pittsburgh hosts the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

Florida are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games

Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Florida are 8-0 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Pittsburgh are 18-4 SU in their last 22 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 18-7 in the Panthers’ last 25 games, is 10-4 in their last 14 games against the Penguins and is 15-3 in their last 18 road games. On the other side, the under is 10-2 in the Penguins’ last 12 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games at home and is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Panthers vs. Penguins Prediction: UNDER 6.5