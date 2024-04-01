Panthers vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite the offensive firepower on both sides, is the under the best play in Monday night’s Panthers vs. Maple Leafs matchup? Or is the over the smarter bet in tonight’s game from Toronto?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Florida Panthers (-132) at 038 Toronto Maple Leafs (+110); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 1, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Barkov lights lamp twice in win vs. Red Wings

Aleksander Barkov scored two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings. Both goals came in the third period, erasing an early 1-0 deficit and setting the stage for Sam Reinhart to play hero with the only successful shootout attempt. Barkov is up to 21 goals on the season, his ninth straight 20-goal campaign, and Saturday’s production also got the 28-year-old to 70 points for the fifth time.

Tavares continues to produce in win vs. Sabres

John Tavares scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Sabres. It was his 1,100 game. William Nylander threaded a backhand pass to Tavares inside the blue line, and Tavares drove to the high slot, where he ripped a wrist shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen early in the first period. Tavares now has 1,033 points (451 goals, 582 assists), which is fifth-most among all active players through their 1,100th game.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

Panthers are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

Maple Leafs are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games on the road

Maple Leafs are 25-8 SU in their last 33 games played in April

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in 10 out of the Panthers’ last 12 games versus the Maple Leafs and in five out of Florida’s last six road games against Toronto. The under is also 20-4 in the Panthers’ last 24 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and is 4-1 in their last five road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the under is 7-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last eight games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: UNDER 6.5