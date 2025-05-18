Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

It’s do-or-die on Sunday night in the Panthers-Maple Leafs series at 7:30 p.m. ET in Toronto. With Florida listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 5 goals, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 matchup?

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 18, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: TBS/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -130 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +110 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5 goals.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Maple Leafs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Series Recap

The Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers have culminated in a decisive Game 7. The series has been a rollercoaster:

Games 1 & 2: Toronto secured early victories at home.

Games 3 to 5: Florida responded with three consecutive wins, including a dominant 6–1 performance in Game 5.

Game 6: Toronto forced Game 7 with a 2–0 shutout, showcasing stellar goaltending and defensive resilience.

Team Insights

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto aims to overcome a history of playoff disappointments, having lost six consecutive Game 7s and not reaching the Conference Finals since 2002. The team is buoyed by the leadership of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who were instrumental in the Game 6 victory. However, the potential absence of forward Matthew Knies due to injury could impact their offensive depth.

Florida Panthers

The defending Stanley Cup champions bring experience and a physical style of play. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad’s return from injury has bolstered their blue line, and the team looks to leverage their Game 7 success, having won three of four such games in franchise history, including last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Duel: Toronto’s goaltender aims to replicate the Game 6 shutout performance, while Florida’s netminder seeks to rebound and provide stability.

Special Teams: Power play and penalty kill units will be crucial. Both teams need to capitalize on man-advantage opportunities and maintain discipline to avoid costly penalties.

Physical Play: Florida’s aggressive forechecking and physicality have been effective. Toronto must match this intensity while staying out of the penalty box.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 Betting Prediction

Game 7s are often tight, low-scoring affairs, and this matchup is expected to follow that trend. While Toronto has momentum from their Game 6 win and the advantage of home ice, Florida’s playoff experience and physical style give them a slight edge.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -130