Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Prediction: Will over cash again?

Following Toronto’s upset win over Florida in Game 1, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 matchup? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight in Toronto.

Game Matchup

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -150 moneyline favorites. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are +125 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, its sits at 5.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game 1 Recap

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series. William Nylander led the charge with two goals and an assist, contributing to Toronto’s early lead. Despite a strong third-period push from Florida, the Leafs managed to hold on for the win.

A significant moment in the game occurred when Toronto’s starting goaltender, Anthony Stolarz, exited after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Stolarz was transported to the hospital but has since been discharged. Backup goalie Joseph Woll stepped in, making 17 saves and allowing three goals.

Key Storylines for Game 2

Goaltending Concerns: With Stolarz’s status uncertain, Joseph Woll may start Game 2. His performance will be crucial against Florida’s potent offense.

Panthers’ Defensive Adjustments: Florida aims to tighten their defensive structure after allowing five goals in Game 1. The return of defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who served a two-game suspension, should bolster their blue line.

Special Teams Battle: Toronto’s power play has been effective, converting at a 35.3% rate in the playoffs. Florida will need to improve their penalty kill to counter this advantage.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Betting Prediction

The Panthers are expected to respond strongly in Game 2, focusing on defensive improvements and capitalizing on any goaltending uncertainties for Toronto. However, the Maple Leafs have demonstrated resilience and offensive depth. The best bet, however, is the over.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 2 Prediction: OVER 5.5