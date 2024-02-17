Panthers vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Lightning matchup at 5:00 p.m. ET sets up for a great clash of teams that are red hot. Will Tampa Bay pull off the upset as a home underdog or is there a better play on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

009 Florida Panthers (-130) at 010 Tampa Bay Lightning (+108); o/u 6.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Lightning: Bettors Taking Plus Odds with Tampa

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Verhaeghe Lights Lamp Twice in win vs. Sabres

Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday’s 4-0 victory over the Sabres. The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period before adding an empty-netter in the third, but the first tally was all the support Anthony Stolarz would need. It was Verhaeghe’s third multi-goal performance of the season, and it continued a hot streak that has seen him erupt for 12 goals and 27 points over the last 20 games. After breaking out for a career-high 42 goals last season, Verhaeghe is nearly matching that pace in 2023-24 and sits two markers short of another 30-goal campaign.

Vasilevskiy nets 10th win in last 12 games

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Thursday. Don’t let the score fool you — the game was a lot closer than it indicated. The Bolts scored two empty-net goals to seal the Avs’ fate. Vasilevskiy put up a solid performance and now has three consecutive wins, including 10 wins (10-2-0) in his last 12 starts. Slowly but surely, Vasy has lowered his GAA to 2.77 and raised his save percentage to .903 on the season.

Panthers vs. Lightning Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Tampa Bay’s last 15 games against Florida

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of Florida’s last 16 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Florida’s last 21 games on the road

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games at home

Panthers vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 11-3 in their last 14 games overall, are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Panthers and are 8-0 in their last eight home games. They’re also 16-6 in their last 22 home games against Florida, are 43-18 in their last 61 games played in February and are 15-5 in their last 20 home games played on a Saturday.

Panthers vs. Lightning Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING +108