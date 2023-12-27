Panthers vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Is Florida a sound play as a road favorite in Wednesday night’s Panthers vs. Lightning matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is Tampa Bay the better value as a home underdog tonight when the NHL continues following its winter break.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

037 Florida Panthers (-114) at 038 Tampa Bay Lightning (-105); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Lightning Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

Matthew Tkachuk recorded two power-play assists with five shots on net, 12 PIM, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The penalty minutes all came at the end of the game, as Tkachuk and Alex Pietrangelo got into a scrap that escalated quickly, resulting in three other players also receiving misconducts. Tkachuk’s offensive contribution was long overdue — the 26-year-old winger hadn’t had a multi-point performance since Nov. 14, with only two goals and five points in 17 games during his six-week slump. He could heat up in a hurry after the Christmas break, but Tkachuk has a lot of work to do if he’s going to reach 100 points for the third straight season.

Tampa Bay Lightning DFS SPIN

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals on Saturday. Anthony Mantha beat him in the second period. Well, the puck went off Mantha after Nick Jensen wired a slapper from the point. Vasilevskiy is 4-1-0 in his last five starts despite allowing four goals against on three occasions during that span. He was brilliant Saturday, saving the game in OT with a point-blank save off the stick of Connor McMichael with 2:06 left. Vasilevskiy still doesn’t quite have his A-game, but he has shown glimpses of it this season.

Panthers vs. Lightning NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Tampa Bay

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 5 games

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing at home against Florida

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 8 games when playing Florida

Panthers vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 21-5 in their last 26 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. That includes a 7-3 mark over their last 10 games versus a conference foe. In their last 15 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division, Florida is also 11-4. Get the Panthers playing on a Wednesday, and they’re 14-3 in their last 17 games played on this day.

Panthers vs. Lightning NHL Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -114