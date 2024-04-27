Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Lightning series continues with Game 4 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. Will the Panthers close out the series with a victory tonight? Or are the Lightning the better bet as a home underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Florida Panthers (-125) at 010 Tampa Bay Lightning (+104); o/u 6.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: TBS

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4: Public Bettors Backing Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Lightning’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tkachuk scores two goals on five shots

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals on five shots while adding five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3. The 26-year-old winger opened and closed the scoring on the night, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy midway through the first period before firing home an empty-netter late in the third. Tkachuk has three goals and five points to fuel the Panthers’ 3-0 start to the series, and Florida will try to secure the sweep Saturday back in Tampa Bay.

Stamkos scores a goal on two shots

Steven Stamkos scored a goal on two shots and added six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of the Lightning’s first-round series. The 34-year-old has done his best to keep Tampa Bay afloat, finding the back of the net in three straight games to begin the playoffs, but his team still faces the prospect of getting swept after losing all three contests. Stamkos also has a couple career milestones in his sights — he needs two more playoff goals for 50 in his caree, and one more playoff point for 100. He might need to reach both marks Saturday in Game 4 in order for the Lightning to stay alive.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 Betting Trends:

Lightning are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

Panthers are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played in April

The total has gone UNDER in 26 of Florida’s last 34 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 28-12 in their last 40 games overall, are 18-6 in their last 24 road games and are 47-18 in their last 65 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Lightning are just 1-6 in their last seven games overall, are 1-7 in their last eight games against Florida and are 1-4 in their last five home games when playing the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -125