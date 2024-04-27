Close Menu
    Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Panthers vs. Lightning

    The Panthers vs. Lightning series continues with Game 4 at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday evening. Will the Panthers close out the series with a victory tonight? Or are the Lightning the better bet as a home underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Florida Panthers (-125) at 010 Tampa Bay Lightning (+104); o/u 6.5

    5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: TBS

    Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4: Public Bettors Backing Florida

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Lightning’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Tkachuk scores two goals on five shots

    Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals on five shots while adding five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning in Game 3. The 26-year-old winger opened and closed the scoring on the night, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy midway through the first period before firing home an empty-netter late in the third. Tkachuk has three goals and five points to fuel the Panthers’ 3-0 start to the series, and Florida will try to secure the sweep Saturday back in Tampa Bay.

    Stamkos scores a goal on two shots

    Steven Stamkos scored a goal on two shots and added six hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3 of the Lightning’s first-round series. The 34-year-old has done his best to keep Tampa Bay afloat, finding the back of the net in three straight games to begin the playoffs, but his team still faces the prospect of getting swept after losing all three contests. Stamkos also has a couple career milestones in his sights — he needs two more playoff goals for 50 in his caree, and one more playoff point for 100. He might need to reach both marks Saturday in Game 4 in order for the Lightning to stay alive.

    Lightning are 18-6 SU in their last 24 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

    Panthers are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played in April

    The total has gone UNDER in 26 of Florida’s last 34 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division

    Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 Betting Prediction

    Take Florida. The Panthers are 28-12 in their last 40 games overall, are 18-6 in their last 24 road games and are 47-18 in their last 65 games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. On the other side, the Lightning are just 1-6 in their last seven games overall, are 1-7 in their last eight games against Florida and are 1-4 in their last five home games when playing the Panthers.

    Panthers vs. Lightning Game 4 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -125

