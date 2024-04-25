Panthers vs. Lightning Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Lightning series will shift to Tampa, FL on Thursday night for Game 3. With the Lightning listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

009 Florida Panthers (+100) at 010 Tampa Bay Lightning (-120); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 3: Public Bettors Favoring Lightning

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Lightning’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky makes 21 saves in Game 2 win

Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 2 of the Panthers’ first-round series. The Bolts struck twice early in the second period, once on the power play, but otherwise Bobrovsky had an answer for everything they fired at him, including an impossible stop later in the middle frame when the goalie dove across the crease with his back to Matthew Dumba as the Tampa defenseman shot the puck toward a seemingly open net. Bobrovsky has allowed four goals on 42 shots to begin the playoffs. Including the end of the regular season, he’s 5-0-1 over his last six outings with a 1.46 GAA and .942 save percentage. He’ll look to stay locked in Thursday on the road for Game 3.

Vasilevskiy outdueled in Game 2 loss

Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 34 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Lightning’s first-round series. In another outstanding battle between two former Vezina Trophy winners, Vasilevskiy was again outdueled by Sergei Bobrovsky as Tampa Bay fell into an 0-2 hole to begin the series. Vasilevskiy has given up six goals on 64 shots so far in the playoffs, and he actually has only one win in his last six starts dating back to the end of the regular season, posting a 3.40 GAA over that stretch. He’ll try to turn things around on home ice in Game 3 on Thursday.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 3 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 13 games against Florida.

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games played on a Thursday.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Florida’s last 12 games played on a Thursday when on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Florida’s last 22 games played on a Thursday.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, which includes a six-game winning streak. They’re also 6-1 in their last seven games against the Lightning, are 17-6 in their last 23 road games and are 46-18 in their last 64 games against an Eastern Conference opponent. On the other side, the Lightning are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games versus the Panthers and are 1-5 in their last six conference tilts.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game 3 Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +100