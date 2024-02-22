Panthers vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will the Panthers cash as an underdog on Thursday night when they visit the Hurricanes at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Panthers vs. Hurricanes matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

001 Florida Panthers (+100) at 002 Carolina Hurricanes (-115); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Bettors Throwing Money Behind Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky’s Win Streak at Seven

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Senators. The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Ottawa was able to tie it up with two goals in a little over three minutes early in the frame. Bobrovsky didn’t get flustered though, shutting the door the rest of the way. He’s won seven straight starts, allowing no more than two goals in any of them with a 1.69 GAA and a .944 save percentage over that stretch, and he’s two victories back of leagues-leaders Thatcher Demko and Alexandar Georgiev, who sits tied with 30.

Staal on Four-Game Point Streak

Jordan Staal notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday’s 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. Staal is on a four-game point streak, picking up a goal and four assists in that span. He helped out on Jordan Martinook’s empty-net tally to keep the run going Monday. Staal is up to 21 points, 90 shots on net, 97 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 55 outings. He remains a fixture on the Hurricanes’ third line, and he’ll have some fantasy appeal while his offense is warm.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Carolina’s last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Florida’s last 21 games on the road

Over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Carolina’s last 14 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Florida’s last 14 games played on a Thursday

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers have won 10 out of their last 11 games overall, which includes a perfect 6-0 record over the last six games. They’re also a perfect 11-0 in their last 11 road games, are 31-8 in their last 39 games against a conference opponent and are 17-4 in their last 21 games when playing against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division. On the other side, the Hurricanes are just 2-10 in their last 12 games against Florida and are 1-4 in their last five games when playing at home against Florida.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS +100