Panthers vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Prediction

Thursday night’s Panthers vs. Golden Knights matchup will be a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. Will Golden State take down Florida in a pick’em matchup? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

021 Florida Panthers (-110) at 022 Vegas Golden Knights (-110); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 4, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Golden Knights moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

Sam Reinhart found the back of the net in a 4-1 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. It’s the latest tally in what is shaping up to be a career season for Reinhart. He’s already collected 24 goals in 37 contests, putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 33 markers, which was set in 2021-22. The 28-year-old’s 25.5 shooting percentage does look unsustainably high, but he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down yet — Reinhart has seven goals over his last seven appearances. In addition to contributing goals at a fantastic rate, Reinhart has recorded 21 assists, a plus-16 rating, 13 PIM and 94 shots in 2023-24.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Jack Eichel scored a goal on three shots in Thursday’s 3-2 victory over the Kings. Eichel put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 midway through the first period, ripping a wrister past Cam Talbot from the circle. It’s Eichel’s eighth goal and 20th point in his last 15 games. The 27-year-old center is now up to 16 goals and 39 points through 35 games this season.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Trends

Vegas are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games played on a Thursday when playing at home.

Vegas are 19-3 SU in their last 22 games played on a Thursday when playing at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Florida’s last 12 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Florida’s last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in seven out of Florida’s last eight games when playing Vegas on the road. The over is also 7-1 in the Panthers’ last eight games played in the month of January and cashed in nine out of the Golden Knights’ last 12 games overall. Finally, the total has gone over in four out of Vegas’ last five games at home, is 4-1 in the Golden Knights’ last five non-conference games and is 4-1 in their last five games when playing against an opponent from the Atlantic Division.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5