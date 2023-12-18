Panthers vs. Flames NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The over has been profitable in previous Panthers vs. Flames meetings but will it cash on Monday night when the two teams meet at 9:30 p.m. ET in Calgary?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

019 Florida Panthers (-128) at 020 Calgary Flames (+106); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 18, 2023

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Flames Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

Matthew Tkachuk notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Oilers. Tkachuk set up Carter Verhaeghe’s goal early in the third period, which was the last tally of the game. Their line with Sam Bennett accounted for three goals and seven points, though Tkachuk again was not as involved as his linemates. Over the last 10 games, Tkachuk has earned just four points, and that’s an improvement on the five-game drought that preceded. Overall, the winger has five goals, 16 assists, 109 shots on net, 31 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 30 contests. He’s shooting a mere 4.6 percent, so positive regression should eventually get his season-long numbers back on track — he’s never shot worse than 9.2 percent in a full season.

Calgary Flames DFS SPIN

Jacob Markstrom (finger) was activated from injured reserve Sunday. Markstrom ultimately missed seven games after suffering a broken finger in practice Dec. 4. Prior to the injury, the 33-year-old netminder had gone 6-8-2 with an .896 save percentage and 2.94 GAA. Markstrom figures to be back in the crease for Monday’s home game against the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Flames NHL Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Florida’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Calgary

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Florida’s last 9 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Calgary’s last 9 games when playing at home against Florida

Calgary is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers vs. Flames Betting Prediction

Take the over, which is 13-3 in the last 16 meetings between these two teams, cashing in seven out of the last 10 Calgary-Florida matchups as well. The over is also 10-3 in Calgary’s last 13 home games versus Florida and is 8-3 in the Flames’ last 11 games played on a Monday.

Panthers vs. Flames NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5