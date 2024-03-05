Panthers vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will Florida stay hot and pick up another victory in Tuesday night’s Panthers vs. Devils matchup? Or will New Jersey get a bump after firing Lindy Ruff on Monday? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from Prudential Center.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Florida Panthers (-114) at 026 New Jersey Devils (-105); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Devils: Public Bettors Backing Red-Hot Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky Holds on for Win

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Rangers. Special teams was the story of the game, as Bobrovsky only allowed goals when the Rangers had a power play. He kicked aside all 16 even-strength shots sent his way. He was especially solid in the third period as the Rangers could not get one past him even with an extra attacker late in the frame. This was the third consecutive win for Bobrovsky and the 10th in his past 11 starts. The wins just keep on piling up for the 35-year old netminder and the Panthers — he is a must-start option for fantasy managers.

Daws Gets Hook in Sunday’s Loss

Nico Daws gave up four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid midway through the second period of Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Kings. A power-play tally by Kevin Fiala prompted the switch in net by head coach Lindy Ruff, and it was more a reflection of his team’s sloppy play than it was Daws’ performance.

The 23-year-old goalie has lost four of his last six starts, going 2-4-0 with a rough 4.62 GAA and .813 save percentage, and he’s gotten the hook in each of the last two. With the Devils’ postseason hopes fading fast — they’re eight points back of a wild-card spot, with the Islanders and Capitals between them and the Lightning for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference — a trade deadline deal for a big-name netminder may be less likely than it looked a few weeks ago. Even if the team doesn’t make a move, Daws may not hold onto the No. 1 job much longer.

Panthers vs. Devils Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Florida’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 7 games against Florida

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 18 of Florida’s last 24 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 6 games played on a Tuesday when at home

Panthers vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Take Florida. The Panthers have won 11 out of their last 12 games, are 15-6 in their last 21 games against the Devils and are 13-1 in their last 14 road games. On the other side, the Devils are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 3-8 in their last 11 games when playing at home against Florida and are 3-8 in their last 11 games against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Panthers vs. Devils Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -114