Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Bruins matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET will be the second of ABC’s NHL double-header on Saturday. Will the Bruins cash as slight moneyline favorites? Or is there a better bet on the board today at TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

033 Florida Panthers (-102) at 034 Boston Bruins (-118); o/u 5.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Tkachuk nets three points in return from illness

Matthew Tkachuk (illness) had a goal and two assists Thursday in a 6-0 victory over the Senators. The goal was a nice redirection in the third off a pass from Aleksander Barkov. It came on the power play. Tkachuk has 32 points on the power play this year, just four off his career high from last season. However, he almost certainly won’t hit the century mark in points for a third consecutive season. But considering how he stumbled early in the season, Tkachuk’s 83 points in 75 games is remarkable. And there’s no better time to be peaking than when the playoffs are closing in.

Marchand pots 400th career goal

Brad Marchand scored his 28th goal of the season in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Hurricanes. The veteran winger opened the scoring just over two minutes into the first period on a breakaway, getting denied by Frederik Andersen on his initial shot but then seeing the puck trickle across the goal line after the two players collided. The goal was the 400th of Marchand’s career in his 1,024th game, and he remains productive in his age-35 season with 65 points in 77 contests.

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

Panthers are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Bruins are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

Panthers are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games on the road

Bruins are 65-25 SU in their last 90 games at home

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams, is 5-2 in the last seven meetings at TD Garden and is 8-3 in the Panthers’ last 11 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Bruins’ last 10 home games and is 5-2 in Boston’s last seven home games when playing on a Saturday.

Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction: OVER 5.5