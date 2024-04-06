Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Panthers vs. Bruins

    The Panthers vs. Bruins matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET will be the second of ABC’s NHL double-header on Saturday. Will the Bruins cash as slight moneyline favorites? Or is there a better bet on the board today at TD Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    033 Florida Panthers (-102) at 034 Boston Bruins (-118); o/u 5.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: ABC/ESPN+

    Panthers vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Love Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Tkachuk nets three points in return from illness

    Matthew Tkachuk (illness) had a goal and two assists Thursday in a 6-0 victory over the Senators. The goal was a nice redirection in the third off a pass from Aleksander Barkov. It came on the power play. Tkachuk has 32 points on the power play this year, just four off his career high from last season. However, he almost certainly won’t hit the century mark in points for a third consecutive season. But considering how he stumbled early in the season, Tkachuk’s 83 points in 75 games is remarkable. And there’s no better time to be peaking than when the playoffs are closing in.

    Marchand pots 400th career goal

    Brad Marchand scored his 28th goal of the season in Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Hurricanes. The veteran winger opened the scoring just over two minutes into the first period on a breakaway, getting denied by Frederik Andersen on his initial shot but then seeing the puck trickle across the goal line after the two players collided. The goal was the 400th of Marchand’s career in his 1,024th game, and he remains productive in his age-35 season with 65 points in 77 contests.

    Panthers are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Bruins are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Panthers are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games on the road

    Bruins are 65-25 SU in their last 90 games at home

    Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams, is 5-2 in the last seven meetings at TD Garden and is 8-3 in the Panthers’ last 11 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Bruins’ last 10 home games and is 5-2 in Boston’s last seven home games when playing on a Saturday.

    Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction: OVER 5.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com