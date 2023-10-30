    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    The Bruins are one of only two NHL teams without a regulation loss. Will that change, however, when Boston hosts the team that bounced them in the first round last season? Continue reading for our Panthers vs. Bruins prediction ahead of Monday night’s meeting at TD Garden.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    011 Florida Panthers (+142) at 012 Boston Bruins (-172); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Panthers vs. Bruins Public Betting Information

    Florida Panthers DFS SPIN

    Matthew Tkachuk scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Kraken. The 25-year-old had never gone more than four games into an NHL season without lighting the lamp before, but Tkachuk was held without a goal for the first six contests of the 2023-24 campaign before finally finding one Saturday, when he got his stick on a Dmitry Kulikov point shot in the second period and deflected it past Joey Daccord. Tkachuk’s still been productive, producing seven points in seven games, and after erupting for a career-high 109 points in 79 games last season, he could be ready to shift into a higher gear.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    David Pastrnak scored two goals and had an assist in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday. Pasta’s first of the night came on a penalty shot after he was slashed on a breakaway by Detroit defender Jake Walman. The 27-year-old Pastrnak faked a shot low and then went roof daddy past Ville Husso to extend the lead the 3-1. Pastrnak’s second goal went into an empty net. He has eight goals (40 shots) and 13 points in eight games this season, which puts him in a tie with Alex DeBrincat of the Wings for third in the NHL points scoring race.

    Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Betting Prediction

    Take the over. In the last five games between these two teams, the over is 4-1. If one were to go back even further, they’d also see that the over has cashed in nine out of the last 11 meetings between these two teams. The over has also cashed in five of the Panthers’ last six games on the road, as well as in six out of Florida’s last five trips to TD Garden.

    Panthers vs. Bruins NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

