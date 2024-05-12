Panthers vs. Bruins Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Panthers vs. Bruins series heads to a Game 4 on Sunday night when Boston hosts Florida at 6:30 p.m. ET on TBS. Will the Bruins even this series with an upset victory? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight at TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 Florida Panthers (-160) at 058 Boston Bruins (+132); o/u 5.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 4: Public Bettors Supporting Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Marchand won’t play Sunday for Bruins

Brad Marchand (upper body) won’t be in the lineup for Game 4 versus Florida on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Marchand will miss at least one contest after being injured in Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Panthers. He has racked up three goals and 10 points in 10 outings this postseason. Marchand could be replaced in the lineup by Danton Heinen (undisclosed), who has missed the past five games.

Bobrovsky to defend the net in Game 4

Sergei Bobrovsky will defend the road net in Game 4 against Boston on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site. Bobrovsky has stopped 29 of 32 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has posted a 6-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and an .892 save percentage through eight appearances this postseason. The Panthers can push the Bruins to the brink of elimination with a victory in Sunday’s contest.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 4 Betting Trends:

Panthers are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

Bruins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Florida

Panthers are 19-7 SU in their last 26 games on the road

Bruins are 20-8 SU in their last 28 games when playing at home against Florida

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 4 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is a perfect 6-0 in the Panthers’ last six games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games against Boston and is 5-2 in their last seven road games. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Bruins’ last 14 games played in the month of May and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Sunday.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 4 Prediction: OVER 5.5