Panthers vs. Bruins Game 3 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

With the Panthers vs. Bruins series shifting to Boston for Game 3, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s clash at 7:00 p.m. ET? This second-round NHL playoff series is currently even at one game apiece.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 Florida Panthers (-125) at 050 Boston Bruins (+104); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 3: Public Bettors Supporting Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Bobrovsky stops 14 of 15 shots in win

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 15 shots in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 2. After surrendering the game’s opening goal to Charlie Coyle in the first period, Bobrovsky turned aside nine Bruins’ shots over the final two frames while Florida rallied with six unanswered goals in the series-tying win. While it wasn’t the busiest game for Bobrovsky, it was a nice bounce-back effort after he allowed four goals on 28 shots in Game 1 on Monday. The 35-year-old netminder now sports an .893 save percentage through seven playoff games after going 36-17-4 with a .915 save percentage and 2.37 GAA in the regular season.

Ullmark needed in relief for Game 2

Linus Ullmark allowed two goals on 10 shots after replacing Jeremy Swayman in the third period of Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 2. Swayman allowed three goals in the second period and a fourth tally 1:28 into the third before the Bruins turned to Ullmark in net. While Swayman would wind up with the loss, Ullmark didn’t fair much better, allowing two more goals later in the frame. The 30-year-old Ullmark hadn’t made an appearance since Game 2 of Boston’s opening-round series against Toronto, when he allowed three goals on 34 shots in a loss. However, the Bruins could turn to Ullmark in net for Friday’s Game 3 following Swayman’s rough Game 2 outing, though that may be a bit unlikely given how great Swayman has been in the playoffs so far.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 3 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Florida’s last 6 games.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 13 of Boston’s last 18 games

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Florida’s last 17 games against Boston

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Boston’s last 7 games at home

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 68-29 in their last 97 home games, are 20-8 in their last 28 games played on Friday and are 6-2 in their last eight home games played on a Friday. On the other side, the Panthers have dropped five out of their last six games against the Bruins and are just 7-20 in their last 27 road contests when playing Boston at TD Garden.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game 3 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +104