Panthers vs. Blues NHL Prediction: Defensive Struggle in STL?

Is the total for Tuesday night’s Panthers vs. Blues matchup opened at 6 but has climbed to 6.5. Is it wise to follow the line movement and take the over? Or will defense shine tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET in St. Louis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

013 Florida Panthers (-170) at 014 St. Louis Blues (+140); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Panthers vs. Blues Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Panthers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Panthers’ Bennett a Game-Time Call

Sam Bennett (upper body) will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Blues, Jameson Olive of the Panthers’ official site reports. Bennet told reporters he feels good, so all signs point to the center avoiding an absence with the injury. In his last 10 contests, the Ontario native racked up four goals and four assists, including a trio of power-play points. If Bennett can play, he should feature in in a top-six role and on the power play.

Binnington Outstanding in Previous Game

Jordan Binnington kicked out 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday. Binnington allowed a power-play goal 13:17 into the first period on a hard shot by Teuvo Teravainen, but permitted just one tally on five shootout attempts after that to earn the victory. Binnington has been hot of late, surrendering only one goal in each of his last two starts. Even though he has been splitting time with Joel Hofer recently, Binnington could earn more starts if he continues to play like this.

Panthers vs. Blues Betting Trends: Florida Hot, but Struggles in STL

Florida are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games

St. Louis are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Florida are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against St. Louis

St. Louis are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

Panthers vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in 16 out of the Panthers’ last 21 games overall, which includes a mark of 10-2 in their last 12 games heading into tonight. The under is also 12-2 in Florida’s last 14 road games and is 8-1 in the team’s last nine non-conference matchups.

On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Blues’ last seven games overall, cashing in five straight entering Tuesday night. The total has also fallen under in four out of St. Louis’ last five games when facing an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

Panthers vs. Blues NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5