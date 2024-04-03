Oilers vs. Stars NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Dallas favored on the moneyline versus visiting Edmonton and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday night’s Oilers vs. Stars matchup? The puck will drop from Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

071 Edmonton Oilers (+100) at 072 Dallas Stars (-120); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Stars: Bettors Like Dallas on Wednesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

McDavid riding eight-game point streak

Connor McDavid produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues. McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl for the game-tying goal in the third period. This was McDavid’s first single-point effort during his eight-game point streak — he has four goals and 16 helpers in that span. The 27-year-old is at 126 points through 71 outings, sitting in third place in the league behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov, who each have 127. McDavid has added 238 shots on net, 112 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-32 rating.

Pavelski scores power-play goal

Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Kraken. Pavelski closes March with five goals and seven helpers over 13 appearances in the month. The 39-year-old forward gave the Stars some breathing room with a tally early in the third period during a five-minute power play after Adam Larsson was ejected for elbowing Chris Tanev. Pavelski is up to 26 goals, 63 points (20 on the power play), 181 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 75 appearances in a top-line role.

Oilers vs. Stars Betting Trends:

Oilers are 40-15 SU in their last 55 games

Stars are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games

Oilers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Stars are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Oilers vs. Stars Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Oilers’ last seven games overall, are 6-1 in their last seven games against Dallas and is 5-2 in their last seven games when listed as an underdog. On the other side, the over is 23-8 in the Stars’ last 31 home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday.

Oilers vs. Stars Prediction: OVER 6.5