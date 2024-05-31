Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oilers vs. Stars series moves to a Game 5 on Friday night in Dallas, where the home team is favored on the moneyline. With the total also sitting at 5.5, what’s the best play on the board tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Edmonton Oilers (+108) at 060 Dallas Stars (-130); o/u 5.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5: Public Bettors Siding with Dallas

McDavid records three assists on five shots

Connor McDavid recorded three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4. McDavid got on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time since his playoff-opening seven-game point streak. He had a helper in each period in this contest, giving him two goals and five assists over four games in the Western Conference Finals. The all-world center is up to 28 points, 48 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-7 rating through 16 playoff appearances.

Johnston scores a goal in Game 4 loss

Wyatt Johnston scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4. Johnston scored for the second game in a row, but instead of being part of a comeback, it was the opening goal in a loss. The center has two goals and two assists over his last three contests, giving him 15 points, 53 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 playoff outings. Johnston has shuffled around the lineup at times this postseason, but he’s often been at or near the top of the ice time list among Stars forwards.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 7 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 11 of Dallas’ last 15 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Edmonton’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Dallas

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Dallas’ last 15 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Prediction

Take Dallas. The Stars are 27-11 in their last 38 games overall, are 25-9 in their last 34 games when facing a conference opponent and are 20-6 in their last 26 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers are 15-45-1 in their last 61 games when playing the Stars on the road.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -130