Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oilers vs. Stars series continues on Saturday night from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. After the Oilers won Game 1, will the Stars even up the series with a victory in Game 2 tonight? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Edmonton Oilers (+116) at 048 Dallas Stars (-140); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Oilers vs. Stars Game 2: Public Bettors Love Dallas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

McDavid finishes with two points in Game 1

Connor McDavid scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday’s 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars in Game 1. McDavid was held off the scoresheet three times in the second round but still put up a goal and eight assists in seven games. He’s already off to a strong start in the Western Conference Finals after finishing Game 1 with a goal 32 seconds into the second overtime. The superstar has three goals, 20 helpers, 36 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-7 rating over 13 playoff appearances.

Hintz could be available in Game 2

Roope Hintz (upper body) may be available to face Edmonton in Game 2 on Saturday after coach Pete DeBoer told reporters Hintz was “skating and possible for tomorrow” Friday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports. Hintz has already missed the team’s last three games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be nearing a return to action. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old center had tallied two goals on 13 shots and four assists in his previous 11 postseason contests. Once cleared to play, Hintz figures to slot back into a first-line role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Dallas’ last 11 games played on a Saturday

Dallas are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games played on a Saturday

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Edmonton’s last 12 games played on a Saturday when on the road

Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. I know the prevailing thought is that the Oilers aren’t going to leave Dallas with a 2-0 series lead. For starters, Edmonton often fails on this stage. Secondly, bettors just watched as the Rangers evened up the Eastern Conference Finals last night, so it’s in their heads that both series will be competitive, and maybe they will.

That said, the Oilers are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven road games and are 24-9 in their last 33 road games when playing on a Saturday. The Stars nearly won Game 1 after ringing the post a few times in overtime. However, let’s not underestimate Connor McJesus and Co. Perhaps it’s just Edmonton’s time.

Oilers vs. Stars Game 2 Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS +116