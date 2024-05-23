Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Oilers vs. Stars

    The Oilers vs. Stars series begins with Game 1 on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Will the Stars take this series-opening matchup? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    043 Edmonton Oilers (+108) at 044 Dallas Stars (-130); o/u 6.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 23, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: TNT

    Oilers vs. Stars Game 1: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Oiler’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Skinner will be between pipes in Game 1

    Stuart Skinner will tend the twine on the road in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Stars on Thursday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. Skinner has faced less than 20 shots in each of his last four appearances, posting a 3-1 record to go with a 2.66 GAA and .848 save percentage over that stretch. Despite being benched for Games 4 and 5 of the Oilers’ second-round series versus Vancouver, the 25-year-old backstop was able to reclaim the starting role from Calvin Pickard for the final two games of the best-of-seven series. Skinner will likely remain the preferred choice in net for Edmonton during the Western Conference Finals.

    Pavelski sets up game-winner

    Joe Pavelski recorded an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Friday’s 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6. Pavelski was able to poke the puck free from the skates of several Avalanche players in front of the net, and Matt Duchene buried the shot amid the chaos for the series-clinching goal. All four of Pavelski’s points this postseason have been collected in the second round, three of which have come over the last two contests. The 39-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating over 13 playoff outings. If he’s able to carry his recent momentum into the Western Conference Finals, the Stars could add another dynamic to their deep offense.

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Dallas’ last 22 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Edmonton’s last 8 games against Dallas

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Edmonton’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Central Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Dallas’ last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take Dallas. The Stars are 20-7 in their last 27 games overall, are 23-7 in their last 30 games against an opponent from the Western Conference and are 18-4 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers are just 14-44-1 in their last 59 games when playing the Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

    Oilers vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -130

