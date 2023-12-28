Oilers vs. Sharks NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the total dropping from 7 goals down to 6.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to the total in Thursday night’s Oilers vs. Sharks matchup? The puck will drop from the SAP Center in San Jose at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

065 Edmonton Oilers (-400) at 066 San Jose Sharks (+310); o/u 6.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, CA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Sharks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

Stuart Skinner will guard the road goal versus the Sharks on Thursday. Skinner has won eight of his last 10 games with a 2.31 GAA and a .912 save percentage in that span. The 25-year-old will have a favorable matchup versus the low-scoring Sharks to get back in the swing of things after the holiday break.

San Jose Sharks DFS SPIN

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 38 of 43 shots in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Kings. Kahkonen had a 1-0 lead to protect after the first period, but the Kings led 3-1 after two frames. The 27-year-old netminder’s losing streak is at four games, and he’s allowed 13 goals in that span. He’s now at a 5-9-1 with a 3.71 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 16 appearances overall. The Sharks are back in action Thursday versus the Oilers, but it’s unclear if Kahkonen will start back-to-back games if Mackenzie Blackwood (illness) is unavailable. Magnus Chrona is also with the big club for extra insurance.

Oilers vs. Sharks NHL Betting Trends

Edmonton is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing San Jose

Edmonton is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against San Jose

The total has gone OVER in 16 of San Jose’s last 21 games when playing Edmonton

The total has gone OVER in 8 of San Jose’s last 11 games when playing at home against Edmonton

Oilers vs. Sharks Betting Prediction

Take the over, which it in 16 of the previous 21 meetings between these two teams. The over is also 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams when they meet in San Jose. The over is 8-3 in the Oilers’ last 11 games against a Pacific Division opponent and is 14-4 in the Sharks’ last 18 games played in the month of December.

Oilers vs. Sharks NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5