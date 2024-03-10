Oilers vs. Penguins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Edmonton listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in Sunday afternoon’s Oilers vs. Penguins matchup? The puck will drop at 1:00 p.m. ET on TNT today.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Edmonton Oilers (-156) at 028 Pittsburgh Penguins (+130); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TNT

Oilers vs. Penguins: Public Bettors Love Edmonton on Saturday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Draisaitl Reaches 50-assit Mark

Leon Draisaitl notched an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres. Draisaitl extended his point streak to five games (three goals, six helpers) when he set up Ryan McLeod’s tally 29 seconds into the game. The assist was Draisaitl’s 50th of the year, getting him to 82 points over 62 contests to secure a point-per-game pace for the sixth straight campaign. The 28-year-old has added 167 shots on net, 64 PIM and a plus-21 rating while filling a key role in the Oilers’ top six.

Flood Gates Open for Nedeljkovic in Loss

Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. The Penguins mismanaged the game, leaving Nedeljkovic vulnerable to the strong Bruins squad. He hasn’t won since Feb. 15, going 0-2-1 in his past four appearances and allowing 18 goals in that span. Fantasy managers may need to keep him on the bench until he gets things right. Outings like this can sink an entire week.

Oilers vs. Penguins Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 19 of Edmonton’s last 27 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games against Edmonton

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Edmonton’s last 14 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Edmonton’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Oilers vs. Penguins Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. The Oilers are 5-0 in their last five games against the Penguins, are 25-8 in their last 33 games overall and have won 16 out of their last 22 road games. On the other side, the Penguins are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are winless in their last five games against Edmonton and are 3-8 in their last 11 non-conference matchups.

Oilers vs. Penguins Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -156