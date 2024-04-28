Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Kings Game 4 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Oilers vs. Kings

    The Oilers vs. Kings matchup heads to its Game 4 on Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. ET from Los Angeles. Will yet another over cash or will the two teams struggle to combine for the seven goals needed to get over the 6.5-goal number?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    039 Edmonton Oilers (-150) at 040 Los Angeles Kings (+125); o/u 6.5

    10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: TBS

    Oilers vs. Kings Game 4: Public Bettors Going back to Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    McDavid scores a goal on five shots

    Connor McDavid scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and logged two hits in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3. All three of McDavid’s points came on the power play — he’s earned seven of his nine points this postseason with the man advantage. The all-world center has added nine shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating. McDavid’s still a little assist-heavy (one goal, eight helpers), but the Oilers won’t care how he gets his offense as long as it continues to show up in bulk.

    Talbot allows six goals on 40 shots

    Cam Talbot allowed six goals on 40 shots in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3. Talbot has given up a total of 16 tallies over three games in the first round, so he’s lucky the Kings are only down 2-1 in the series. The 36-year-old’s play has been lackluster, but he’s not getting a ton of help from his defense. Game 4 is Sunday, but it’s unclear if the Kings will stick with Talbot much longer if he continues to struggle, which could open the door for David Rittich to get a look.

    Oilers are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against Los Angeles

    Kings are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Oilers are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games when playing on the road against Los Angeles

    Kings are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing as the underdog

    Oilers vs. Kings Game 4 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Oilers’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six conference tilts and is 4-1 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Kings’ last five games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 home games and is 4-1 in their last five games when listed as an underdog.

    Oilers vs. Kings Game 4 Prediction: OVER 6.5

