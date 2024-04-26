Oilers vs. Kings Game 3 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Oilers vs. Kings series shifting to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s matchup at crypto.com Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

023 Edmonton Oilers (-142) at 024 Los Angeles Kings (+118); o/u 6.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TBS

Oilers vs. Kings Game 3: Public Bettors Going back to Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

McDavid records a power-play assist

Connor McDavid recorded a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 2. McDavid didn’t have much of an encore after a five-assist performance in Game 1. He was limited to a secondary helper on Zach Hyman’s tally midway through the second period, as the Kings’ defense did a better job of limiting McDavid’s chances. The 27-year-old has four shots on net and six hits over two playoff contests, and he should continue to put pressure on the Kings even if it only leads to chances for his teammates.

Kempe goes off in Game 2 overtime win

Adrian Kempe scored two goals on seven shots, went plus-3 and added three hits in Wednesday’s 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2. Kempe’s pair of goals came in the first period. The 27-year-old has picked up three straight multi-point efforts, earning four goals and two assists in that span. He’s added 12 shots on net and seven hits through two playoff outings. Kempe remains locked in to a top-line role with ice time in all situations, so he should continue to be productive in a first-round series that’s showed little patience for defense.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 3 Betting Trends:

Kings are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Edmonton’s last 11 games played on a Friday when on the road

Kings are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Friday when playing at home

Edmonton are 18-5 SU in their last 23 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Oilers vs. Kings Game 3 Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Oilers’ last five games, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent in the Western Conference and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of April.

Oilers vs. Kings Game 3 Prediction: OVER 6.5