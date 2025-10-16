Oilers vs Islanders Odds – Pick & Prediction October 16

For a concise refresher on NHL price drift and line shopping, see our Closing Line Value primer and How To Shop Betting Lines.
Oilers vs Islanders Odds: ML, PL, O/U
- Moneyline: Oilers −170 / Islanders +145
- Puck Line: Oilers −1.5 (+145) / Islanders +1.5 (−170)
- Total: 6.0 (Over −110 / Under −110)
Edmonton vs New York Matchup Breakdown
- Five-On-Five: The Oilers drive possession through speed and spacing; consequently, the Islanders must collapse the slot to slow high-danger chances.
- Special Teams: Edmonton’s power play remains elite and forces extended defensive zone time; therefore, discipline becomes critical for New York.
- Goalie Notes: Expected starters project average rest and heavy workload splits; the total hinges on the Isles’ ability to limit rebound chaos.
Betting Angles & Line Movement
- The Oilers vs Islanders Odds opened near −165 and have held steady around −170, signaling modest action on Edmonton with minimal correction.
- Totals at 6.0 reflect respect for New York’s goaltending but acknowledge Edmonton’s transition pace. A move to 6.5 would increase derivative appeal on the Under.
Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Expert Pick
Pick: Oilers −1.5 (+145). Edmonton’s speed, depth, and power play create sustained high-danger looks, and New York’s defensive posture risks late-game exposure once trailing. The plus-money puck line offers the best risk-reward profile.
