Oilers vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Listed as a road favorite, is Edmonton the best bet when it comes to Tuesday night’s Oilers vs. Islanders matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

033 Edmonton Oilers (-142) at 034 New York Islanders (+118); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Oilers vs. Islanders Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

Connor McDavid recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to the Panthers. McDavid reached the 30-assist mark for the season with his helper on Zach Hyman’s second-period tally. The assist also extended McDavid’s point streak to 12 games (seven tallies, 21 helpers). The superstar center’s surge has him at 41 points, 80 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 26 contests overall.

New York Islanders DFS SPIN

Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 of 40 shots in a 5-3 loss to Montreal on Saturday. Varlamov was the story of the game. He stood on his head early while he waited for his teammates to wake up, stopping 15 shots in the first period and 20 of the first 21 shots he faced. Without him, the final score could have easily been much worse. Varlamov is a luxury for the Isles and great fantasy insurance for managers. The loss was his first in his past five starts (4-1-0). Overall, he’s 6-4-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Oilers vs. Islanders NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of NY Islanders’ last 12 games.

Edmonton are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games played on a Tuesday.

Edmonton are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing on the road.

Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. The Oilers have won five out of their last seven games against the Islanders and have won eight out of their last 10 games overall. Edmonton is also 9-2 in its last 11 games played on a Tuesday when on the road and has cashed in 17 out of its last 22 games played on a Tuesday overall.

Oilers vs. Islanders NHL Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -142