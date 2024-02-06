Oilers vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Edmonton is a road favorite in Tuesday night’s Oilers vs. Golden Knights matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET, while the total sits at 6.5. Will the Oilers win their 17th straight game or will this be the night they fall?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Edmonton Oilers (-137) at 026 Vegas Golden Knights (+114); o/u 6.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Oilers vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Backing Rangers out of Break

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Skinner Starting in Vegas on Tuesday

Stuart Skinner will patrol the road crease during Tuesday’s matchup with the Golden Knights, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. Skinner has been unstoppable since late December, racking up 12 straight wins while posting an exceptional 1.41 GAA and .950 save percentage. He’ll try to secure his 24th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that’s 18-5-2 at home this year.

Marchessault Nets Hat Trick in Recent Victory

Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals, including the game-winner, in Friday’s 5-2 victory over the Rangers. The veteran winger potted Vegas’ final three tallies, and he was only denied a natural hat trick by a late Kaapo Kakko goal for New York. Marchessault is on an impressive heater, finding the back of the net eight times over the course of a six-game point streak. He’s already reached 25 goals on the season for the sixth time in his career.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Edmonton’s last 10 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Vegas’ last 5 games at home

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games when playing at home against Edmonton

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Vegas’ last 6 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. The Oilers have won 16 straight games and are 24-3 in their last 27 contests overall. They’re also a perfect 9-0 in their last nine road games, are 5-2 in their last seven games playing Vegas on the road and have won 15 straight games against an opponent from the Western Conference. Bet against Edmonton all you want but I’d rather just ride with the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -137