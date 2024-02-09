Oilers vs. Ducks NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total for Friday night’s Oilers vs. Ducks matchup is sitting at 6.5 goals ahead of the 10:00 p.m. ET puck drop. Is that too many goals to lay with the over?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

047 Pittsburgh Penguins (-111) at 048 Minnesota Wild (-108); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 9, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Ducks: Public Bettors Love Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Pickard the Slated Starter on Friday

Calvin Pickard is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV. Pickard has won his last four starts while saving 93 of 100 shots. He has a 5-2-0 record, 2.34 GAA and .915 save percentage in eight outings this year. Anaheim ranks 29th offensively with 2.56 goals per game, so this is a very favorable matchup for Pickard.

Gibson Grabs Overtime Win

John Gibson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks. Gibson heads into the All-Star break with three wins over his last six outings. In that span, he’s allowed 17 goals. The 30-year-old has had some ups and downs behind an inexperienced defense, posting a 10-19-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 32 appearances. Gibson will be greeted with a tough task coming out of the Ducks’ bye week, as they’ll host the red-hot Oilers on Feb. 9.

Oilers vs. Ducks Betting Trends:

Edmonton are 16-1 SU in their last 17 games

Anaheim are 9-26 SU in their last 35 games

Edmonton are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Anaheim

Anaheim are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Edmonton

Oilers vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in 10 out of the Ducks’ last 12 games against the Oilers and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing at home against Edmonton. The over is also 7-3 in the Oilers’ last 10 games played in February, is 10-3 in their last 13 games played on Friday and has cashed in nine out of Edmonton’s last 12 road games when playing on a Friday.

Oilers vs. Ducks Prediction: OVER 6.5