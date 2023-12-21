Oilers vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With the number sitting at a whopping 7.5 goals, is the under the smart bet in Thursday night’s Oilers vs. Devils matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Edmonton Oilers (-102) at 062 New Jersey Devils (-118); o/u 7.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Oilers vs. Devils Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Edmonton Oilers DFS SPIN

Leon Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots in the Oilers’ 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Draisaitl scored a goal on the rush early in the first period to open the scoring in the game. That would be all the scoring the Oilers could muster up, however, as they would drop the contest 3-1. This goal snaps a two-game pointless streak for the German forward as he has struggled to produce at a similar rate compared to last season’s 128 points in 80 games. His production should, however, ramp up as the season moves on as one of the elite forwards in the game.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Vitek Vanecek allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. Vanecek held Philadelphia to a pair of Ryan Poehling second-period goals in regulation, but Owen Tippett’s tally off a New Jersey turnover in overtime stuck Vanecek with his first loss since Nov. 28. The 27-year-old netminder had won his previous three starts while splitting work with Akira Schmid. Overall, Vanecek is now 11-5-1 despite an uninspiring .883 save percentage and 3.30 GAA. The Devils are back in action Thursday against the Oilers.

Oilers vs. Devils NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Edmonton’s last 5 games when playing on the road against New Jersey

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Edmonton’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of New Jersey’s last 7 games

New Jersey is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Edmonton

Oilers vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in six out of New Jersey’s last seven games overall and is 4-1 in Edmonton’s last five games. The total has also gone under in six out of the Oilers’ last eight games against Metropolitan Division opponents and is 4-1 in their last five games played in December. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Devils’ last five games against a Western Conference foe and is 15-6 in their last 21 games played in December.

Oilers vs. Devils NHL Prediction: UNDER 7.5