Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

With the road team listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 5.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 clash? The puck will drop for this do-or-die matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 Edmonton Oilers (-160) at 036 Vancouver Canucks (+132); o/u 5.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 20, 2024

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: ESPN

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

McDavid notches three assists in Game 6 win

Connor McDavid notched three assists, two shots on goal, two PIM, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6. McDavid responded to his second scoreless outing of the playoffs with a showcase of playmaking. He set up goals by Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the Oilers took control Saturday and forced a Game 7 on Monday. McDavid is up to 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) with 31 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-5 rating over 11 playoff appearances. He hasn’t gone multiple games in a row without a point since a three-game slump from Nov. 6-11.

Boeser will not play for Canucks in Game 7

Brock Boeser is dealing with a blood clotting issue and will not play in Monday’s Game 7 against Edmonton, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Boeser’s status moving forward is unclear, which would be a huge factor in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas if Vancouver wins Game 7. Fortunately, his condition is not considered to be life-threatening. He’s scored seven goals and 12 points through 12 games this postseason, including a hat trick in Game 4 of the first round against Nashville. If Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed) misses Game 7 as well, Sam Lafferty seems to be the most likely candidate to step in for Boeser.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Vancouver’s last 5 games when playing at home against Edmonton

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Edmonton’s last 11 games played on a Monday when on the road

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 Betting Prediction

Take Vancouver. I know the Canucks are banged up by the Oilers have issues winning in Vancouver. The Oilers are 3-7 in their last 10 games versus the Canucks and are 1-4 in their last five games when playing Vancouver on the road. On the other side, the Canucks are 7-3 in their last 10 games when listed as an underdog and are facing an Edmonton team that is just 3-10 in its last 10 road games when playing on a Monday.

Oilers vs. Canucks Game 7 Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS +132