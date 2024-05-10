Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Oilers vs. Canucks

    The Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2 matchup will be held on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. Following Vancouver’s dramatic come-from-behind victory in Game 1, what’s the best bet on the board tonight from Rogers Arena?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    051 Edmonton Oilers (-125) at 052 Vancouver Canucks (+104); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

    Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

    TV: TNT

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2: Public Bettors Favoring Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Draisaitl questionable for Game 2

    Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) is day-to-day and questionable for Game 2 against Vancouver on Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Thursday. Draisaitl dealt with a cramping issue during the second period of Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to the Canucks, though he was able to return in the third frame. However, the 28-year-old forward then missed Thursday’s morning skate, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV. Draisaitl’s value to the Oilers can’t be overstated. He has five goals and 12 points through six playoff outings. If he’s unable to play and Adam Henrique (lower body) returns after missing Game 1, then perhaps Henrique will serve as Edmonton’s second-line center. However, if neither forward is available, then Ryan McLeod might be moved into that top-six role.

    Lindholm tallies a goal and an assist in Game 1

    Elias Lindholm tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1. Lindholm set up Dakota Joshua’s tally 53 seconds into the first period before adding a goal later in the frame, flipping a backhander past Stuart Skinner to cut the deficit to 4-2. It’s the second multi-point game of the postseason for Lindholm, who now has three goals and five points in seven playoff contests. He totaled 15 goals and 44 points in 75 games between Vancouver and Calgary during the regular season.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Vancouver’s last 11 games played on a Friday

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Edmonton’s last 8 games when playing as the favorite

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Edmonton’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take Vancouver. The Canucks are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 games against an opponent from the Pacific Division and are a perfect 5-0 in their last five games when they’re listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Oilers are 1-6 in their last seven games against Vancouver.

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 2 Prediction: VANCOUVER CANUCKS +104

