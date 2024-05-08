Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 1 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Oilers vs. Canucks

    The Oilers vs. Canucks series starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. With the Oilers listed as road favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s matchup from Rogers Arena?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    037 Edmonton Oilers (-142) at 038 Vancouver Canucks (+118); o/u 6.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 7, 2024

    Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

    TV: ESPN

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 1: Public Bettors Favoring Edmonton

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Oiler’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    McDavid logs pair of assists

    Connor McDavid logged a pair of assists in Wednesday’s 4-3 Game 5 win over Los Angeles. McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl’s game-tying power-play goal midway through the second period before adding another helper on Draisaitl’s go-ahead tally just a few minutes later. McDavid recorded at least one assist in all five games in the series. He’s totaled a league-high 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) so far this postseason.

    Demko not available for Vancouver

    Thatcher Demko (knee) won’t be available for the start of Vancouver’s second-round series against Edmonton, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Demko, who is considered week-to-week, sat out the final five contests of the Canucks’ first-round series versus Nashville. It remains unclear when he will be available to return. During Demko’s absence, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have shared time between the pipes. The 23-year-old Silovs could make his fourth straight start in Game 1 versus the Oilers on Wednesday.

    Oilers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Canucks are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Edmonton

    Oilers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Vancouver

    Canucks are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 1 Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Oilers’ last seven road games, is 4-1 in the Canucks’ last five games overall and has cashed in four out of Vancouver’s last five games against an opponent from the Western Conference. The total has also fallen under in eight out of the Canucks’ last 11 games when listed as an underdog.

    Oilers vs. Canucks Game 1 Prediction: UNDER 6.5

