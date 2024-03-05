Oilers vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following its upset win over Toronto last night, will Boston upend Edmonton in Tuesday night’s Oilers vs. Bruins matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

031 Edmonton Oilers (-120) at 032 Boston Bruins (+100); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Oilers vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Supporting Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Draisaitl Distributes Three Helpers in Win

Leon Draisaitl notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday’s 6-1 win over the Penguins. Draisaitl now has nine games with three or more points this season. He’s put up 21 points over his last 14 outings. The superstar has 30 goals, 48 assists, 29 power-play points, 159 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 49 contests overall. Draisaitl is good in any top-six spot, but he’s looked especially sharp alongside Connor McDavid in recent games.

Pastrnak’s Three-Point Night aids in Win

David Pastrnak finished Monday’s 4-1 win over Toronto with three assists, a plus-2 rating, and seven shots on goal. There aren’t many forwards who can compete with Pastrnak’s high point totals and consistency. He’s now up to 38 goals and 90 points through 63 games. Through the entire season, Pastrnak has only gone back-to-back games without a point three times, and none of those droughts have reached three contests. If he has a down night, as he did Saturday, look for him to bounce back, like he did Monday.

Oilers vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games against Edmonton

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games at home

Over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 7 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division division

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Edmonton’s last 7 games played on a Tuesday when on the road

Oilers vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take Edmonton. The Oilers have won 24 out of their last 30 games overall, which includes a mark of 4-1 in their last five games. They’ve also won 13 out of 16 on the road, are 10-1 in their last 11 non-conference games and are 21-6 in their last 27 games when listed as a road favorite. On the other side, the Bruins are just 1-6 in their last seven games when playing Edmonton at home and are 2-5 in their last seven games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division.

Oilers vs. Bruins Prediction: EDMONTON OILERS -120