    NHL Articles

    Oilers vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Oilers vs. Blues

    The Oilers vs. Blues matchup will be the featured NHL game on ESPN+/Hulu at 9:00 p.m. ET. With the Blues listed as heavy home dogs and the total sitting at 6.5, where’s the value for bettors tonight from Enterprise Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 Edmonton Oilers (-210) at 048 St. Louis Blues (+172); o/u 6.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 1, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: ESPN+/Hulu

    Oilers vs. Blues

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Oilers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Draisaitl keeps rolling with two assists vs. Ducks

    Leon Draisaitl notched two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Ducks. Draisaitl is on a seven-game point streak, earning five goals and seven helpers in that span. He set up Adam Henrique’s opening goal Saturday and also assisted on a Connor McDavid power-play tally in the second. Draisaitl has 38 goals, 60 assists, 200 shots on net, 70 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 72 outings overall. He’ll be on watch to join the 100-point club for the fifth time in six years when the Oilers visit the Blues on Monday.

    Hofer receives no support in loss to Sharks

    Joel Hofer allowed three goals on 19 shots in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Hofer didn’t get much help from the Blues’ offense, though he didn’t do himself any favors after allowing three goals in the second period. The 23-year-old’s three-game winning streak was snapped with the poor outing. Hofer drops to a 13-12-0 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Jordan Binnington will likely be between the pipes in Monday’s home matchup versus the

    Oilers are 6-15 SU in their last 21 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

    Blues are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Oilers are 32-11 SU in their last 43 games

    Blues are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

    Oilers vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Oilers’ last six games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games when they’re listed as a favorite. On the other side, the over has cashed in eight out of the Blues’ last 11 games played in the month of April.

    Oilers vs. Blues Prediction: OVER 6.5

